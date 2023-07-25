An adorable couple has shared their touching account of how their relationship developed, how they got hitched, and how they welcomed their first kid.

The couple posted a series of images in the video, which has received thousands of likes on TikTok, showing them at various stages of their relationship.

From the time they started dating and looked significantly younger up until the moment the guy proposed to her at a surprise party.

The lovely couple welcomed their first darling child soon after being married.

Watch video below…

reacting to this, @Sophiaaa said: “Love is beautiful when you find the right person 🥺 😍😍🥰❤️”

@toniaBBW said: “Your Bby is everything very sweet n beautiful 🥰🥰”

@*❤️B💕I❣️N💓A🧡C🤍A❤️‍🔥* said: “Congrats and many more happy moments and anniversary to celebrate and be thankful to Jehovah”

@Constancebedie remarked: “😂😂😂Soo nine months, this baby came out just looking like dad , he is cute 🥰”

@Racheal 🥺♥️😊🔥 declared: “This is what I just want 😩❤️”

@Tobysandy complimented: “awwn ur story is so beautiful,cute baby too”