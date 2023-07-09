Timothy, a concerned Nigerian, posted a video of an incident that was happening on a street in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In the video, a young man recounts how a bride who was supposed to be wedded on that day was exposed by her second partner, who learned of her plans to wed another man.

The video, uploaded on Timothy’s Twitter page, shows wedding guests and individuals dressed in corporate attire attempting to mediate a conflict involving the bride in the middle of the road.

Sharing the video, Taiwo Timothy wrote: “This happened today around Apete area of Ibadan: The Bride promised two men marriage and today was supposed to be her wedding with one of the men. The other man heard about it came and double cross her on her way to church.”

See some reactions below:

Oiza: “They should follow Agba and stop disgracing men abeg. If you discover funny games from your partner, don’t stress it, you move and block her heartlessly.”

Amala: “Advising him to go and marry another one after seeing this her big offshore is quite absurd.”

Afolabi: “SMH Na those Poly girls for Apete go get mind do this kind thing.”

Mindofbillions: “Shebi women don finish for Nigeria, mtchew”

Ojo: “These men dey 4up. Disgracing themselves. Instead to leave.”

WATCH VIDEO: