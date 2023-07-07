Nina Ivy, a former housemate of Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala,’ has undergone a second round of Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a popular cosmetic surgery procedure.

In an Instagram story, she openly admitted to the surgery and expressed her excitement about revealing her new look to her fans.

Nina confidently stated that her new body is ‘bodying’ and warned her fans to get ready to be impressed by her transformation.

Earlier this year, Nina had already hinted at her plans to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift. She shared a video on her Snapchat account, showing herself in a hospital setting.

The procedure involves lipo-contouring of the back and waist area, followed by fat transfer to enhance the shape of the buttocks.

In her words;

“This was in the morning before my bbl, this new body is bodying. Can’t wait to show u guys. Like I’m screaming.

Get ready to be sick of me coz Bby it is bodyinggggggy”.

