A Nigerian lady, identified as @ginikaemilia on TikTok, has warmed the hearts of many with a surprise gift for her father.

In a video shared on social media, Ginika is seen presenting her father with his dream bike, a brand-new motorcycle.

The video shows the moment the lady drove the bike to their family home in the village and presented the expensive gift to her father, who was overwhelmed with joy. He immediately took the bike for a spin, beaming with happiness.

The lady captioned the video, “This is what my father has always wanted, and I got it for him. I will do more if God blesses me.”

The video has since gone viral, with many praising the lady’s kind gesture.

Franklin kpoi commented: “God bless you more nne, can I buy fuel for him?”

IYKE penned: “na one point something million be that o,, nne you really tried”

E F C C remarked: “You are bless”

Felicia Kingsley wrote: “person wey buy bike go surely buy car and house 🏠 for her parent congratulations babe God bless you more 😘 🙏 ❤️”

delight01010 stated: “Only those who grew up in village will understand that the man is the most happiest man on earth right now God bless you more girl ❤️”

Ęvä🤷‍♀️🇳🇬🇨🇲 prayed: “Omo I am short of words 😩as u do ur papa ur children will do for u”

Watch video below:

