Since nice things don’t just happen, reality personality Vee has advised women to initiate contact with the men they are interested in.

The reality celebrity who chose not to participate in the current BBNaija ‘All Stars’ season urged women to occasionally pursue guys.

She advised them to make their big moves when they see a man of their dreams because the kind of men they adore won’t just emerge out of thin air.

Vee advised them to accept rejection as a fact of life and move on if they do experience it.

She said:

“Currently reading the quotes and comments. Good things don’t magically appear, you have to go and get them. If you make the first move and it doesn’t work out, try again. Rejection is also a part of this short life that we have. If you like, dey there and be looking.”