Former Big Brother Naija season 5 lockdown housemate, Vee, has tackled her former lover’s cousin, Venita Akpofure, as she recounts what she did to her.

This happened after Vee quoted a lyric from the recent hit song by popular Afrobeats artiste, Asake, Lonely at the top.

Shortly after her tweet went viral, someone reacted to it, calling her names and addressing her as an ‘olosho’.

Denying the speculations, the reality TV star pointed out that she’s not the olosho but the other Vee (referring to Venita Akpofure).

When criticised over her demeaning comment against Venita, Vee defended herself, stating that Venita did so many bad things to her.

“I’m sorry but I don’t care. You don’t know 10% of what that babe did to me. So it’s not your fault. I will do a madness both publicly and privately”, she wrote.

