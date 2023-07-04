The alleged baby mama of popular Afrobeats superstar Davido, Anita Brown, says he’s dead to her as she decries losing 10 pounds in a week.

The American model has been trending on social media after she opened up on her pregnancy with David.

In a new tweet on her page, the model who’s reportedly pregnant for Davido has said that she wants nothing to do with the singer.

According to her, the singer is dead to her and she has lost 10 pounds in a week over issues surrounding news of her pregnancy.

She wrote:

“He’s dead to me. Don’t ever bring him up again

That man wants to kill me

I lost 10 pounds in a week

I don’t want nothing to do with him

I’m done

I will have another father to my child

I swear i will

He is dead to me i swear”