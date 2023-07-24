BBNaija star, Chizzy has issued a strong warning to Kiddwaya over his closeness to his best friend, Doyin David in the BBNaija house.

Recall that Doyin and Kidd were unveiled as two of the contestants of the BBNaija All-star show.

Last night, Kid was captured feeding Doyin with Noodles.

Reacting to this via Twitter, Chizzy warned Kiddwaya not to get too close to Doyin.

He also asked the billionaire son to take care of his best friend for him.

“Kid I don de warn you. Hope say na only feeding, just take care of her.” He wrote.

See his post below;