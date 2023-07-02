A female fan was moved to tears of joy upon seeing her favorite Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

The woman with the handle @Finestfranca shared on her TikTok page the moment she met the talented actress at her house.

She posted a video that showed the mother of two entering the room where she was sitting, grinning, and waving.

Franca became overcame with emotion and started crying happily because she was so excited.

She captioned the video;

“I almost had heart attack

I got so emotional immediately I saw Actress Regina Daniels at her house for the very first in my life”.

@Nancy reacted: “So why crying,Regina no be your fellow human?🥺🥺”

@Maryamah💞 wrote: “I never see celebrity wey I go cry for sha😂😂😂😂I ain’t even taking a picture”

@🤍 wrote: “And you go senior Regina Daniels o”

@lifeofquinnation3🌹🌹🌸 wrote: “Na only me know say regain do BBL 😂😂 dey play”