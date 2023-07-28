A moving video shows a young child under the age of 10 showing his late mother her portrait and expressing his unending love for her.

Social media users have been sharing a video of the heartbreaking moment in which the boy clung to his mother’s memory.

While he played basketball, the young boy had a cardboard cutout of his mother at his side. He talked to her as if she were beside him, watching him play basketball, even though she wasn’t actually there.

He went on to say how much he missed her and cherished the moment they had before her tragic passing.

“I love my mama so much. I wish she wasn’t dead. Come play basketball with me,” he stated in part.

The video has sparked emotional reactions from netizens:

“If only you guys know parent are irreplaceable you will love and cherish your parent. Everyone seeing this may our parent live long to eat the fruit of their labour, Amen,” a social media user, @majesty_daeze wrote.

@eyinjuoluwaa001 added, “He’s going to dedicate his life to being the best man in every way possible just to keep making the mama proud. His Mama was definitely an incredible woman 👩 ❤️.”

Watch the video below;