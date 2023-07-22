A Nigerian content creator visited a popular market in Lagos to conduct a social experiment as part by giving out N100,000 for free but he got an unexpected response.

The man known on social media as Teaser Prank, meant it as a form of goodwill gesture and intended to leave the money for whoever collected it, but all the traders refused to collect the cash.

A video he shared on his page showed him presenting the N100k to different women but he did not utter a word, which made the market women suspicious.

They all seemed scared and began to rebuke him after turning down the money despite his insistence on giving it out the cash which was wrapped in a stack with rubber band.

