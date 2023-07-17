A Lagos-based individual known as Killaverse on Instagram, who is suspected to be involved in fraudulent activities (Yahoo boy), has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Lagos State.

The suspect is currently on the run and was initially accused of mutilating his girlfriend’s body by removing her private parts for ritual purposes before abandoning her in his Lagos apartment.

According to a report by popular Instagram blogger Cutie Jullss, the suspect and his girlfriend had been in a relationship for approximately three years. He financially supported her, allowing her to travel around the world and wear designer clothes.

Cutie Jullss shared a picture of the suspect and the victim, narrating how the victim’s mother, accompanied by the police, broke into the suspect’s apartment in search of her missing daughter. Tragically, they discovered the lifeless body of the victim with her private parts missing.

As of now, the Lagos Police Command has not made any arrests or released an official statement regarding the incident.

However, the suspect took to encrypted Instagram stories on Monday afternoon and allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend, begging his family for forgiveness.

