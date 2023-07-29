A Nigerian content creator and influencer known as Provii has sparked a heated debate on social media about how skit-makers make their money.

He claimed that Mr Macaroni, real name Debo Adedayo, is the only entertainer in Nigeria who does not engage in internet fraud, also known as yahoo yahoo.

Provii shared a photo of the online comedian and wrote; “Among all the skit makers in Nigeria, na only Mr Macaroni no dey do yahoo”

Social media users were divided on the matter as some agreed with him, while others argued against his assertion, but he maintained his claim.

Among all the skit makers in Nigeria, na only Mr Macaroni no dey do yahoo pic.twitter.com/eM4hlXHYuR — Provii 🚀 (@provii8) July 28, 2023

So Sabinus dey do yahoo too? pic.twitter.com/CBQtr8Hent — SEUN💫🌟 (@_oluwaseun9) July 28, 2023

