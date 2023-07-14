An embattled Nigerian man has asked netizens for advice concerning a custody and visitation dispute with his separated wife.

He said that they have a child together and that he had tried to see the boy once last year, but she wouldn’t let him.

The woman reportedly claimed that she did not like the way he (ex-husband) talked harshly and that is why she refused him access, according to the distressed man.

He continued, saying that she later submitted a list of things their son needed despite him being denied access, but he was having none of it. He informed her that he would not send any money and that she may report him to the police if she so desired.

The man wrote:

“Sometime last year, I asked to see my son who was with my estranged wife (we have been separated for a year now). She made me wait outside for four hours and eventually I left without seeing him. Her reason: I didn’t ask her politely…. She didn’t like my tone… blah blah blah…

I left feeling really terrible but as man wey I be, I just hold myself. U won’t believe that the next day she sent me list of” things urgently needed by my son”… The same son she didn’t allow me see. I told her I will not send a dime to her and that she should report me to the authorities. You see some women… I don’t know what stuff they are made up off.”