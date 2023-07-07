During an interview, popular singer Olakira opened up about his struggles with sex addiction, which nearly ruined his music career.

He disclosed that his sister, evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, also known as Mummy GO, once caught him engaging in sexual activity with an usher in a church.

Olakira admitted that he was able to overcome his addiction, but it required prayer and deliverance sessions at the church.

These sessions were aimed at casting out various spirits and demons associated with his licentious behavior.

In his words;

“My sister (Mummy GO) once caught me having sxx with an usher in church. It wasn’t funny at all. For weeks, they were doing deliverance and casting out demons. After that, I just went low-key.”

He also added;