A Nigerian woman is currently undertaking a remarkable challenge called the “Cutex-a-thon” with the aim of breaking the Guinness World Record for executing a manicure continuously for a maximum of 150 hours.

This ambitious attempt comes shortly after the Guinness World Records announced that over 1,500 Nigerians have applied to break various records, following the successful feat accomplished by Hilda Baci, a Nigerian cook, who recently set a new record.

In a circulating video, the unidentified Nigerian woman can be seen diligently polishing the nails of individuals while receiving cheers and praise from spectators.

The enthusiasm and support for this event have been evident, with Nigerians taking to their own social media pages to react to the footage.

