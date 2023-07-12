Fast-rising Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu has said that no man will be interested in marrying estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, May Edochie after her divorce.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, it was reported that the first wife of Yul Edochie, May Edochie has filed for a divorce and the proceedings have begun.

This comes after the court granted full custody of their three kids to May Edochie and also granted her full custody of their mansion. The court reportedly warned the actor never to go near the mansion to disturb his first wife.

Reacting to the divorce reports, Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has stated that social media in-laws were deceiving May to get a divorce and that Yul Edochie did no wrong in getting a second wife.

She further stated that the Igbo tradition might not favor May because Yul’s presence will always be needed whenever an important event is happening in their children’s lives.

According to the actress, no man will be willing to marry May Edochie if she decides to divorce her husband.

