Popular singer, Bella Shmurda has broken his silence after he was recently physically attacked at LASU.

Recall that it was reported that the singer and his colleague, Odumodublvck was recently attacked by cultists when they went to support Pocolee at his show in Lagos State University.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, Bella debunked claims that he had been slapped by a student.

The Cash App singer also sent out messages to netizens as he opined that they had missed his social media presence.

“Who slap una papa? Dear bloggers dem tell una, una no even surprise. I figured, una don miss me”, he said via Instagram.

Bella also uploaded a clip of himself enjoying and partying hard moments after the alleged assault at LASU.

Gonniks reacted: “Bella don para. Make una no stress am.”

See the post below: