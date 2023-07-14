Popular singers, Bella Shmurda and Odumodublvck were the victims of I’ll treatment at the Lagos State University (LASU).

At the performance of the dancer Poco Lee at Lagos State University, LASU, the artists had demonstrated their support.

Unfortunately, they were subjected to harassment by purported cult members at the school.

The musician Bella Shmurda was allegedly assaulted, while Odumodublvck was apparently hunted by cult members.

Videos that have gone viral show the exact moment Odumodublvck turned around at the university’s field.

Bella Shmurda was seen being led out of the school by security in another video.

However, at the time of filing this report, it wasn’t known what had led to the incident.

