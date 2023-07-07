The Osun State Police Command has issued a stern warning to cultists, hoteliers, facility owners, and landlords in the state regarding the planned cultism day.

In a statement by Commissioner of Police Patrick Kehinde Longe, it was made clear that participating in any cult-related activities or allowing properties to be used for such purposes would result in prosecution.

The statement, signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, revealed that the police have received intelligence regarding cultists designating Friday, July 7, 2023, as Cultism Day.

It was also mentioned that individuals from other states have infiltrated the state for the same purpose.The Command emphasized that it is closely monitoring the activities of cultists and other unscrupulous elements.

It warned against any unlawful gatherings or assemblies that may pose a threat to the peaceful atmosphere of the state, as the planned event could lead to violence and property destruction.

Opalola further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has instructed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and tactical units to remain vigilant and swiftly intervene to prevent any acts that could disrupt the state’s peace.

Parents and guardians were urged to advise their wards to abide by the law and refrain from participating in any unlawful gatherings or activities. The Command vowed to apprehend and prosecute those who defy the warnings.