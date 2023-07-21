The Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC) has recently announced the promotion of Officer Mohammed Aminu to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

This decision comes in recognition of Officer Aminu’s remarkable display of professionalism and dedication even in the face of aggression during an unfortunate incident several months ago.

Officer Aminu was subjected to a brutal assault by the Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, which was captured on tape.

Despite the physical attack, Officer Aminu managed to maintain his composure and restraint, upholding the principles of the Nigerian Police Force during the altercation.

The PSC lauded his unwavering commitment to duty, leading to his well-deserved promotion.

In addition to Officer Aminu’s promotion, the PSC also appointed two Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) and recognized the outstanding achievements of other dedicated officers.

Among them, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for his exemplary service.

The PSC further confirmed the appointments of 9,016 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) and authorized the promotion of 14,052 inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (unconfirmed).

Notably, Inspector Habila Bulus was elevated to ASP II, acknowledging his gallantry and exceptional commitment to his duty.