On Thursday, in Lagos, a 28-year-old woman named Charity Iroakazi was presented before the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on charges of conspiracy and unlawful possession of 36 berets adorned with the insignia of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Charity Iroakazi, an artisan residing at 14 Nurudeen St., Ojo, Lagos, was accused of committing the offenses on June 16 at Mosalasi Bus Stop, Satellite Town, Lagos, according to the report from NAN.

The arrest occurred when the police on patrol intercepted a rider carrying a large black nylon bag on his motorcycle. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the bag contained 36 pieces of berets in black, green, and red colors, all featuring IPOB insignia.

Following the rider’s lead, the police traced the origin of the berets, which led them to Charity Iroakazi’s address, resulting in her apprehension.

The prosecutor, Insp Samuel Mishozunnu, informed the court that the defendant’s actions violated the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Charity Iroakazi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her. The Magistrate, Mrs. Folasade Hughes, granted the defendant bail in the amount of N50,000 with one surety who must provide an equivalent sum.

The case was adjourned until August 2 for mention.