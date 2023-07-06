The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has successfully located and recovered a stolen Mercedes Benz GLB 250 worth N55 million in Delta State.

The car was taken by a prospective buyer who absconded during a test drive in the FCT.

The car dealer, Mohammed Manga, had alerted the authorities after the suspect, identified as Henry, disappeared with the vehicle.

It was reported that Henry had requested to test-run the car after agreeing on a price of N55 million. However, he took off with the car and remained elusive.

Following an intensive investigation, the FCT command declared Henry wanted.

However, the stolen vehicle has now been found in Delta State, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the police across different commands.

SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the FCT command, expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts that led to the recovery of the stolen car and emphasized the importance of interdepartmental collaboration in combating crime.