Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently shared her experience and nervousness during her performance at the coronation of King Charles III, the British monarch.

Tiwa Savage made history as the first Nigerian artist to perform at a British royal event, captivating the audience at the King Charles III’s coronation concert and Big Lunch in March.

In a recent appearance on the Good Morning Britain TV Show, Tiwa Savage admitted feeling nervous in the first few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle.

However, she quickly found her stride and embraced the moment, allowing herself to be carried away by the crowd’s energy.

Describing the experience as beautiful and an honor to represent the Commonwealth, Tiwa Savage expressed her gratitude for being on that stage.

She also had the opportunity to meet the British Queen Consort, Camilla, whom she described as “very lovely” during the show.