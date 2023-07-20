Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide simply known as Tacha has taken a swipe at the show’s organizers regarding a ‘second chance’ for previous housemates in the All Stars edition.

This comes amidst the promotion for the upcoming edition of the show where ex-housemates of the show get a chance to win a grand prize of N120M.

Tacha, who was disqualified during her time on popular reality TV show, drops a comment on the BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition promotion by the show organizers.

“Some of your faves didn’t really have a chance before. Here is to second chances,” the tweet from DStv Nigeria stated.

In response, Tacha cleverly referenced the popular Telenovela movie, Second Chance, to express her criticism of the announcement

“Second Chance ko El Salvador ni,” she wrote in a quote to the organizers’ tweet.