Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has bagged an ambassadorial Deal with Popular Lagos hotel, Great Ville Hotel.

The good news was shared by the actor via his Instagram page.

Sharing the photos of himself signing the ambassadorial deal, Uche Maduagwu appreciated God for answering his prayers.

The actor revealed that he was paid a whooping sum of 6.5 Million Naira for the deal.

In his words:

“God, this is too much, I’m the Latest Brand Ambassador for one of Nigeria’s Luxurious Hotel Brand @greatvillehotel with Mega Branches all over Lagos… The God of my CHIOM CHIOM has answered my Prayers #greatvillehotels #brandambassador #endorsementdeal #6.5MillionNaira #GodisGreat #uchemaduagwu Surulere”

See his post below:

ALSO READ: “You massage me everywhere, my waist, like everywhere I want to you to massage” – CeeC tells Cross