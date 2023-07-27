A tragic incident occurred in Owhase, a community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, where a 17-year-old boy, known as Clinton, reportedly drowned in a dirty swamp.

As of now, the young boy’s remains have not been found.According to witnesses, Clinton and some friends went to the swamp around 12 pm on July 26 to swim without their parents’ knowledge.

During their time at the swamp, Clinton went missing, and his friends raised the alarm about his disappearance.

Upon receiving the distressing news, the parents and residents of the community rushed to the bushy swamp to search for the boy.

Unfortunately, they were unable to locate him, leading to a state of mourning among the area’s residents.

Sources, including Clinton’s friends, revealed that the deceased did not know how to swim and had been going to the swamp alone to play without any adult supervision, making this tragedy even more heart-wrenching.