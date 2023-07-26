During a conversation in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house, Doyinsola David, also known as Doyin, opened up to her fellow housemate CeeC about her feelings during CeeC’s season in 2018.

Doyin, who participated in the reality show in the ‘Level Up’ edition last year, revealed to CeeC, who was in season 3 (‘Double Wahala’), that she was upset with her back then.

However, Doyin acknowledged that as she later experienced being in the house herself, she came to understand the emotions and pressures that come with the BBNaija experience. This realization led her to make peace with CeeC in her heart.

Notably, in 2018, Doyin had posted on Instagram, expressing her opinion that CeeC exhibited “bad character” and suggested that she should seek “deliverance” from her family members.