Nollywood actress, Olaitan Ogungbile, popularly known as Olaitan Sugar has welcomed a child, a baby girl.

The good news was shared by the thespian via her Instagram page on sunday night.

Olaitan Sugar shared a beautiful photo of her baby girl as she declares that her princess has arrived.

Expressing gratitude to God for giving her victory, the proud mother quoted popular phrase, “What God cannot do, does not exist”.

She wrote;

“To God be the Glory.

My Princess is here.

Here comes Mini Olaitan.

Victory at last.

What God cannot do, does not exist.

E ba wa dupe o”.

See her post below;

