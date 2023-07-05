Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has revealed why she is a full package.

She revealed this via her Instagram page.

Sharing beautiful photos of herself, the AMVCA award-winning actress revealed that it would be hard for any female to love any man she dates.

According to her, she would love her man like her life depended on it.

Bimbo Ademoye also revealed that she is unpredictable and any man who puts up with her is like a soldier.

In her words;

“If you put up with me you’re a fucking soldier. One minute I no well, the next I’m prim and proper. But guess what, I’d make it harder for the next female to love you. Because I’d love you like my life depends on it. This gal is a full package. Ask him when you see him”.

See her post below:

