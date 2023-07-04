Yomi Fabiyi, a Nollywood actor, has criticized Davido regarding allegations that he forced his pregnant mistresses to have abortions.

In recent days, Davido has been involved in an infidelity scandal, with several women accusing him of having affairs with them and impregnating them.

In response to Anita Brown’s claims that Davido encourages his pregnant mistresses to undergo abortions, Yomi Fabiyi criticized Davido for his hypocrisy.

Yomi highlighted how Davido had previously condemned him and called for his death when he defended Baba Ijesha during his rape saga, yet Davido himself was allegedly terminating the lives of his unborn children.

Yomi questioned whether facilitating abortions was not considered a crime in Nigeria, expressing concern for the safety of the women involved, as the procedure can pose risks to their health and lives.

Referring to Davido as a disgrace, Yomi urged him to stop ending the lives of innocent children.

In his words;

“That “BITCH ON SIGHT” is you @davido. You pretend you are fighting for children online at the expense of my life and career and secretly you are demanding the murder of innocent children behind.” “Shameless and socially unfit lots. Dwindling and fake personality.I have made a bold step. It is now left for my children and every other unsuspecting innocent child to decide if they still wish to follow and have you mentor them. You are such a disgrace. STIP KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN.” “You don’t love children and learn to keep your fingers in check. It is a criminal offense to suspect gauge or incite an attack on protesters. It is criminal to enable abortion or engage in it”.

