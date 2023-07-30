Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer >Davido sparks reactions online with his emotional statement and words of encouragement to Rema, praising his achievements on YouTube and in the Nigerian music industry.

In a recent video, Davido expressed to Rema that he has broken numerous records, including having the most views on his YouTube videos and establishing a prominent name in the Nigerian music scene.

Davido’s remarks have drawn considerable attention, with many concerned Nigerians expressing their opinions on the matter in the comment section.

heislove_light: “Davido even after what happened between him and Rema in the past. He still love and support the new cat.”

comedian_aboki44: “Normally davido dey give credit to everybody like take your % i collect my own.”

222princekay: “Humble man ke? If he no give am who him wan come give. Rema is undoubtably the top new cat, everybody knows.”

heis_sanctus: “Wetin concern wizkid, him Dey roll him Loud gon.”

ajibola_aa: “He don go beg rema fans to buy hin o2 ticket. Like he did to wizkid fans yesterday. no one will buy your o2 tickets gbavido.”

mosh001o: “No be only song Davido sabi ooo the man is kind and helpful.”

