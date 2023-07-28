Nigerian singer, Davido’s Babymama, Amanda has denied having a second child with the singer.

Recall that the mother of one recently shared a photo of her and a newborn.

This sparked speculations that she welcomed a second child with the music star, as alleged by his side chic, Anita Brown and Gistlover.

Reacting to this, Amanda, who is Davido’s second babymama revealed that she didn’t have a second child with the singer.

According to her, the child is for her best friend.

While expressing her frustration at how every of her move is being watched by many, Amanda begged for her name to be excluded from false reports.

She also slammed Gistlover for posting false information about her.

“Woke up to some serious bullshit! I can’t even post my best friend’s baby without you people making shit up! It clearly says “Vi’s baby”. Like tf is really wrong with you people? Or did I type in Chinese? Cause that was clearly simple English!

You people r sick. Leave me tf alone! I never clear up shit, but keep my name out of y’all mouth with all these damn lies and imaginations! That’s my fucking best friend’s baby! I knew y’all were stup!d but I didn’t know y’all couldn’t read either. Tf

The delusion is getting scary…y’all go find a better hobby instead of stalking my every move and making shit up! Y’all don’t get tired”.

“Dumb ass Gistlover or whatever it’s called you trynna find confirmation and proof for that story u posted so badly that ur claiming someone’s else kid is my child! Well for your record I only have one child and one child only! Just take this L and move on! Your story will never add up! I never debunk shit but at least have some respect for the child’s actual parents. Miserable people.”

See her post below:

