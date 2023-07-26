A talented Nigerian kid has utilized numerous waste sachets of noodles to skillfully create a fine bag.

The boy picked up and expertly arranged the several packets of various noodle brands that were lying on the floor in the video.

The child used a variety of tools and nameless machinery to carry out the task.

The TikTok clip was captioned, “What do you think of the outcome? This school bag was made from 95 waste sachets.”

See netizens reactions;

@user1212214306550: “So na everybody get talent wetin be my own talent oo.”

@Richfield2000: “Nigerians are gifted, see creative minds at work, KEEP up the good work, KUDOS.”

@Adaobi Okafor: “You are inspirational. I love this.”

@ruthodeh378: “I dey sell indomie sachet ooo, location, Lagos.”

@itsibrahim: “Go to Aba, you’ll see for yourself that talent over plenty for this country.”

@John Cena4951: “Omo talents dey this 9ja oooo.”

Watch the video below: