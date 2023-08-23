Fast-rising Nigerian music star, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known by his stage name Spyro, has revealed why many modern ladies are still searching for a man.

He said the ladies who often complain of being single are to be blamed for their relationship status because of their public display of indecency.

Spyro made this disclosure when he appeared as a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast co-hosted by actor, On-Air-Personality, Nedu Wazobia.

According to the ‘Who’s your guy’ crooner, men can tell if a woman is decent just by going through her social media page and assertain the contents in her media.

The singer said no reasonable man would want to marry a woman who show off her body or twerk on social media for validation. He explained that some men like their woman to be sensually provocative with them in private but not when the whole world can see what is meant to be hidden.