Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known professionally as Khaid, has revealed that he is attracted to older women.

The 18-year-old singer made the disclosure while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the ‘On The Kouch’ podcast hosted by Kamsi.

According to Khaid:

“All my life, I just tend to have things with women that are older than me. I don’t think I have ever had something with someone that is younger than me. I also haven’t been involved with my agemates. It’s either women who are older than me by months or something.”

Speaking on his recent social media exchange with fellow Headies Rookie of the Year nominee, Odumodublvck, the singer said:

“I really respect Odumodublvck so much. His creativity, his sound is unique. I give him his flowers. And his age, too, he is like a senior brother to me.

“But I shouldn’t say because I’m respecting Odumodublvck, I should disrespect myself or not give myself flowers. There are some achievements that I have that Odumodublvck is yet to have. He is good, but he is not better than me.”