Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has accused his colleague, singer,Shallipopi of using lyrics that make people incorporate fraud.

Recall that a while back, Spyro revealed his stance on worldly music in the industry and stated that he would not be partaking in what he described as ‘dirty lyrics’ in his songs and vowed to influence the music industry for God.

During an interview on the recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, the “Who’s Your Guy” hitmaker stated that while people think the devil will come with horns in this generation, he is already coming through suggestions.

According to Spyro, the song by Shallipopi was an indirect suggestion that could tempt people into fraud if they kept listening and singing it.

In his words;

“You become what you see and say, so if you’re saying ‘para dey body’ before you know it, that’s where fraud starts from. E get the way you go take hear something way be say you go wake up na that thing go come out from your head because you’ve internalized it, you’ve digested it, it has gone into your system. and once you take it in, it just put one song for your mind. A lot of times, this generation, we think the devil go come with horns meanwhile na just suggestions.”

