Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Alexandra Asogwa, better known as Alex has revealed that her colleague and fellow housemate, CeeC told Tobi that she was a virgin during their time on the season 3 “Double Wahala” edition of the reality show in 2018.

Alex said Tobi was angered by the information as the duo were trying to be intimate.

The reality star stated this in a chat with Pere on Friday.

She said,

“CeeC told Tobi that she was a virgin and Tobi just lost it. I don’t know the narrative she was trying to push. I don’t know what they were.. And he got upset. He said, ‘You dare not, you f*cking grabbed my d*ick and you come here saying that you are a virgin.”

“Whenever CeeC and Tobi have an argument, they come to me. I was the only one who could talk to Tobi that he would listen to, so she [CeeC] had seen that I was on her side.”

It would recalled that Alex and CeeC were always at odd during the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ edition.