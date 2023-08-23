Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has tendered a deep apology over a recent statement on training his son to ‘run trains’ on people’s daughters.

Theinfong recalls that Seyi, during a conversation with Whitemoney, Pere and Cross after last week’s Saturday night party, claimed he had opened different accounts for his son to enable him sleep with people’s daughters.

The unreasonable comment generated controversy on social media, and the Lagos State Government also condemned it.

However, Seyi, during his diary session on Tuesday, admitted that the statement was misogynistic, and he regrets it.

He said:

“I was in my emotion and my feeling. I was angry at everybody. I was not in a good place, to be honest.

“I was really angry, it is one of my character flaws. I don’t think when I’m angry.

“I regret that action and I’m sorry about this. I’m sorry about saying such comments, they are indeed very misogynistic.

“That is a very dark and unfair thing to say about anybody’s child. I’m really sorry about that big brother.

“I’m just regretting that I said those things. Not to mention that I am married to a beautiful woman, my mother and the women who have been there for me.

“I know I have a darkness inside, and I tried my best to tame it inside”

Big Brother, however, advised him to apologize to the housemates.