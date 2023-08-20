Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Ike Onyema, has revealed that he’s battling with mental issues.

The reality star made this disclosure while having a conversation with his fellow housemate, Kiddwaya on Saturday night after they both quarrelled.

Kiddwaya was forced by Seyi to go apologize to Ike and when Kidd apologized, Ike told him not to worry about it.

Ike then told the billionaire heir that he has mental issues which results in both of them bursting into laughter.

Ike’s disclosure about his mental health has raised concerns among netizens.

See some reactions below:

@flyestkaren wrote: “Biggie don carry pysc.ho.path enter in house😳😳 Ike has mental issues #”

Ms_obianuju said: “Ike has mental issues this is unsafe”

@blackdotmandy commented: “Ike said I have mental issues and laughed. Ahn Biggie !!! Multichoice !!!!”

@missyKobell reacted: “Pepperdem peeps are crazy.

Ike just confirmed he has mental issues..

Why biggie dey invite people like this na? They need therapy Abeg.”

Watch video below;