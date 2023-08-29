Popular Big Brother Naija star, Ike claims that Neo Akpofure has been storing away condoms.

Ike stated this to Pere and Mercy on Monday during a talk.

Pere had questioned Neo’s habit of taking condoms whenever new supplies were delivered.

Neo was keeping the condoms, Ike answered, so he could use them outside the house.

Pere: “Neo will be picking condoms as if he is having sex here. No one is having sex in this house but once condoms arrive he takes like 7 packs, I wonder what he is using them for.”

Ike: ”He wants to carry the condoms home, you think condoms are free outside? Biggie is giving us 50 here, it is not free outside, he is taking it to save money.”