Popular Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has addressed his involvement in the shooting that happened at Cubana Night Club a year ago.

The singer talked about the issue in his latest body of work, titled “I Told Them.”

While the album’s tracklist is already making waves on social media. The song titled “Thanks,” featuring American superstar rapper J. Cole, challenges suspicions about Burna Boy’s role in the Cubana shooting head on.

The ‘Last Last’ hitmaker made headlines in 2022 after he was accused of shooting a man because he wanted to speak with the man’s wife. Burna Boy choose to remain silent rather than set the clarified the situation while enabling rumours to circulate freely.

But, during a concert in January 2023, he addressed the rumours for the first time, hurling abusive words to those who did not want to see him succeed.

In his song titled ‘Thanks’ which features the J.Cole, he demanded the accolades he believed he was due for making his country proud and elevating it to the global stage.

Part of the song said;

“Is this the motherfucking thanks I get?

Say my mama dance for fella

Say I not get baby mama

Say I shoot person for Cubana

Because I wan collect person woman

Is this the motherfucking thanks I get?

For making my people proud

Every chance I geeeeet”