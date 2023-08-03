A little boy has sparked concerns online as he’s seen enjoying a nice time swinging from an electric cable.

A baby was seen having a good time in a dangerous location in a viral video that went viral on social media.

He was spotted swinging back and forth with a few of his companions, who allegedly alternate rides under the high-tension cable.

kamsy_ikechiukwu opined: “Instead of chasing those children away from there, the id!ot is busy videoing them and laughing this is not funny because those children knows nothing.🙄🥴😳😏”

aubiergembock said: “May God protect our children. 💔💔 some children play outside, but some parents don’t know “how their children play outside”. The pain of losing a child is unbearable and it stays with you for life. May God protect our children.”

Watch the video below: