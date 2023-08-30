Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido has sent a whooping sum of 2 million Naira to a Tiktoker, Chinonye Okoli, who entertained him with her video.

Recall that the Tiktoker went viral after she made a video where she proudly soaked Garri and called it her fried rice.

The lady had revealed that she wanted to go to bed on an empty stomach as she was short of cash.

According to her, she intends to use her last money to eat breakfast the next day, but she was too hungry and had to feed her stomach.

Chinonye then took netizens on a shopping spree to buy garri, milk, apple and biscuits which she ate as dinner. She said the apple was to prevent blindness.

Upon seeing the video on a famous blogger, Tunde Ednut’s page, Davido decided to give 2 million naira to the Tiktoker for being herself and for entertaining him.

He reached out to her through Tunde Ednut and she got a two million naira credit alert.

