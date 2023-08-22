At a Ghanaian university, two young women got into a furious argument over a guy they were both dating at the same time.

When the female students visited his hostel room in Jean Nelson Hall, they happened to run into each other and exchanged a few jabs.

They staged a scenario in a video that went viral, compelling other students to come out of their dormitories and watch the drama unfold.

One of the women contended that she would be chosen over the other by the boyfriend for whom they were battling. She also said that the second woman had slept with other men.

The most outspoken lady, who appeared to be the main babe, argued that they should ask the guy to choose one of them and wait to see what choice he makes.

When things became aggressive, witnesses finally stepped in and removed one of the women from the area.

