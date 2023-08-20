Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has opened up on going through lots of struggles.

The controversial singer made this known via his Instagram page on Saturday while reacting to the video of Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale, who attempted suicide at the third mainland bridge during the week.

Speaking on his challenges, Charly Boy disclosed he was defrauded in millions of Naira and diagnosed with prostate cancer which has claimed the lives of many of his friends.

He stressed that despite all that has happened to him this year, he is still recovering and keeping his way of life simple.

He wrote:

“Why would anyone want to kill themself? But suicide is Real, the most underreported phenomenon in Nigeria.

‘For all the pple wey help dis woman not to jump off the bridge, na only God fit bless una. Thank you.

“I have been going through a lot since dis year. I was defrauded in hundreds of millions. I had prostate cancer, which claimed the lives of more than a few friends of mine. In all of it all, am recovering and still keeping it SIMPLE, like my papa teach me.

“We must be very mindful about our mental health. Nothing must pollute our Brain Box.

Part of how i survived my psychotic challenges, Being able to be my true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health.

“Open up to people u trust, never isolate urself.”