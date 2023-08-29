Reality star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney has acknowledged that he likes all the women in Biggie’s home.

The reality star confessed to Doyin that he likes her and all the other female housemates.

Doyin, who was astonished by his advance on her, reminded him that he had previously mentioned how much he like Mercy Eke and CeeC.

Whitemoney responded by asserting that as a chief, he is not constrained to just one woman and that he likes all the women in the house.

Whitemoney said: “I have always been telling you. I told you, collect love, collect love. I have been telling you to collect love.”

Doyin inferred: “You started telling me like two days ago; Saturday night party.”

Whitemoney rebuffed: “No, since I came to this house, I’ve been telling you, Doyin, take love.”

Doyin cut in: “But you like Lambo [Mercy Eke], you like CeeC.”

Whitemoney added: “Guess what? I like all the women. My name is Fela. I’m the Otamiemie Master.

“Listen, I’m an Igbo man, a chief. I’m not limited to one woman. I love all the women and I will show you love.”

Doyin declared: “God forbid in this house or outside this house, will I ever be with a man that is in love with all the women.”

Watch video below;