A Nigerian young man has started a walk-a-thon from Benue to Lagos to see Popular comedian, Mr Funny aka Oga Sabinus.

This comes days after an overzealous fan embarked on a road trip from Benue State to Lagos on his bicycle to meet his idol, Davido.

In the video currently trending online, the young man identified as Kech Man promised to walk the distance from Benue to Lagos to see Sabinus.

According to him, he is currently negotiating the difficult terrain of Nasarawa, pressing forward with unyielding resolution through the pouring rain.

The man said that people have been supporting him on the road with pure water and biscuits for the journey.

While pleading with his devoted supporters to share the video till it reach the skit maker, Kech Man said he wants to give him a gift personally.

Watch the video below;

