Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David better known as Doyin has been seen talking to herself after she had a conversation with Ceec about fellow housemate Alex Unusual.

We recall that Alex and Ceec have been at loggerheads for five years since their clash over Tobi during their “Double Wahala” season in 2018.

However, recently, the two have been seen in the same space having conversations together and have shown signs of a reconcilation. However, many fans have been thrown into confusion after Ceec’s conversation with Doyin about Alex.

After Doyin and Cee’s conversation, Doyin was seen talking to herself in the garden talking to herself and asking in a derisive way why she should fund reasons to hate Alex because her friend, Ceec does not like the energetic dancer.

Doyin was finally heard in the video slamming Ceec for trying to recruit others to hate Alex because of her issues with her.

Watch the video below: