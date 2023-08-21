A video captured the moment BBNaija All-star housemate, Ceec revealed some secrets about the bedroom moment Tolanibaj had with Prince.

This comes hours after her fight with Tbaj.

Recall that the duo verbally abused each other after Tolani accused Cynthia of interrupting her chat with her love interest, Neo Akpofure.

Their fight was interrupted by by the new housemates Prince, Kim Oprah, Omashola, and Lucy who came into the house.

A few hours after their fight, Ceec was captured on camera telling Ilebaye how Tolanibaj revealed that her bedroom moment with Prince Nelson was not up to her expectation.

Watch the video below:

